Broadway Review: In 'Sweat', Trump's Pipe Dream...

Sharp and threatening as a box cutter blade, Lynn Nottage 's drama Sweat opened last fall at the Public Theater shortly before the election, an unnervingly prescient reality check even before Donald Trump's victory. "No play in recent memory has shed more light on the crises and tribulations of America's great retrenched working middle class," I wrote then, and that remains true these five tumultuous months later.

