Sweat-Inspired this is Reading Installation Will Occupy Franklin Street Railroad Station
Starting this May, This Is Reading, an ambitious site-specific multimedia installation blending live performance and visual media, will occupy the historic Franklin Street Railroad Station in Downtown Reading, re-animating the long vacant building. Using as its foundation the hardships, challenges, and triumphs of people living in and around Reading, Pa., This is Reading will weave their individual stories into one cohesive and compelling tale of the city.
