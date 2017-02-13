Sanders won't be 'intimidated', vows to hold town hall in suffering W. Va. county that backed Trump

Senator Bernie Sanders held a Town Hall at the Santander Performing Arts Center on N. 6th St, in Reading Pennsylvania on Thursday April 21, 2015. Daniel Zampogna, PennLive Sen. Bernie Sanders says the last-minute denial of the use of a National Guard armory won't stop him from holding a town hall meeting in McDowel County, West Virginia.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.