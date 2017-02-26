Remy Ma Performs Nicki Minaj Diss Tra...

Remy Ma Performs Nicki Minaj Diss Track 'Shether' - Did She Forget The Words?

Uh oh! Remy Ma performed her vicious Nicki Minaj diss track 'Shether' for the first time on Feb. 25, however she seemingly forgot the lyrics while taking the stage! The rapper tried to play it cool, but did she draw a blank when all eyes were on her?! Remy Ma , 36, must have felt invincible after dropping her highly publicized Nicki Minaj diss track "Shether," on Feb. 25. Later that night, the Love & Hip Hop star took the stage to perform her new jam for a crowd of screaming fans in Reading, Pennsylvania, but she appeared to forget the lyrics! As the brutal F-bomb laden song played on, Remy only chimed in for the chorus or at the end of her verses, causing many to believe she drew a huge blank when the spotlight was all on her.

