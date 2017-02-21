Police officer shoots man after...
Authorities say an eastern Pennsylvania man was shot and killed by police after they said he pointed a shotgun at officers responding to a report of threats at a neighbor's backyard barbecue. The Berks County district attorney's office said Reading police responded to a report that a man had pointed a shotgun at people just before 8 p.m. Friday.
