Manufacturing is alive and well in Reading, Pennsylvania
In a lab at Reading Area Community College, 18-year-old Benjamin Eckenrode stands in front of a blue wall rigged with pistons, pumps and gauges. It's a pneumatic troubleshooting system, designed to teach students how to identify and solve problems with manufacturing equipment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|17 hr
|cuntfacednigr
|1
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|957
|Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold
|Jan 21
|eatmymancunt
|1
|Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale
|Jan '17
|Andrea
|1
|There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da
|6
|Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue
|Dec '16
|Shaking Head
|1
|Reading Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC