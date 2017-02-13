Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He...

Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared About the Communities He Was In'

There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Monday Feb 13, titled Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared About the Communities He Was In'. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

A public memorial service will be held later this month to honor Al Boscov in downtown Reading, where the department store chain is based. "I think he had a real big heart and he will be missed," said Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
Snoop dogg

Hazleton, PA

#1 Wednesday
Rizzle in pizzle my nizzle
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) 13 hr Eva 6
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... 13 hr Toughskins 16
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 957
News Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold Jan 21 eatmymancunt 1
Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale Jan '17 Andrea 1
News There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10) Dec '16 Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da 6
Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue Dec '16 Shaking Head 1
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Mexico
  5. South Korea
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,119 • Total comments across all topics: 278,925,259

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC