Girlfriend stabbed with grilling fork...

Girlfriend stabbed with grilling fork; murder near tattoo parlor; baby found dead: Daily Buzz

An alleged incident of domestic violence in Reading, Pa., involved a very unusual weapon: 24-year-old suspect Carolyn R. Conklin is accused of stabbing her girlfriend in her right side with a grilling fork. Philadelphia police charged Joseph Kent, 46, with homicide after a woman was found stabbed to death, her body covered by a sleeping bag inside a room above a Philadelphia tattoo parlor on Tuesday.

