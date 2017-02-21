FBI subpoenas Readings records for ex...

FBI subpoenas Readings records for ex-mayora s tenure

Next Story Prev Story
46 min ago Read more: Pocono Record

The FBI has subpoenaed financial records for the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading that date to the former mayor's administration. The document served Thursday seeks "any financial and compliance audit report or similar records" regarding federal funds awarded to the city in from 2012 to 2014.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Pocono Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) Feb 16 Eva 6
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 957
News Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold Jan '17 eatmymancunt 1
Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale Jan '17 Andrea 1
News There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10) Dec '16 Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da 6
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Tornado
  3. China
  4. Iraq
  5. North Korea
  1. Mexico
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Pope Francis
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,298 • Total comments across all topics: 279,120,567

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC