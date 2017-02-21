FBI subpoenas Readings records for ex-mayora s tenure
The FBI has subpoenaed financial records for the eastern Pennsylvania city of Reading that date to the former mayor's administration. The document served Thursday seeks "any financial and compliance audit report or similar records" regarding federal funds awarded to the city in from 2012 to 2014.
