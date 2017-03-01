Facing skills gap, employers send wor...

Facing skills gap, employers send workers to college

Next Story Prev Story
22 hrs ago Read more: WNED

Daniel Waller is manager of maintenance systems at Cambridge-Lee Industries in Reading, Pa. With more employees like Waller, 63, nearing retirement, the company is training workers like Alexander Jones, 23, to replace them.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WNED.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Feb 17 Did you Boscov today 2
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... Feb 17 Lara Croft 19
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) Feb 16 Eva 6
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 957
News Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold Jan '17 eatmymancunt 1
Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale Jan '17 Andrea 1
News There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10) Dec '16 Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da 6
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. NASA
  4. Space Station
  5. Iraq
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,610 • Total comments across all topics: 279,238,775

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC