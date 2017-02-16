Critics' Picks, Feb. 16-22
Do you want the funk? Well, you're about to get that funk, when George Clinton and Parliament Funkadelic roll into Stage AE tonight on the first stop of their exclusive Mardi Gras Madness Tour . Clinton, at the helm of bands Parliament and Funkadelic, blended soul and rock to create funky dance music with a message and a memorable stage show.
