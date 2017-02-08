Couple accused of starving 3-month-ol...

Couple accused of starving 3-month-old son bound for court: Report

Next Story Prev Story
23 min ago Read more: PennLive.com

Charles J. Snyder Jr., 38, and Patricia Snyder, 27, formerly of the 600 block of South 17 1/2 Street, Reading, were bound over for court Thursday at preliminary hearings. According to a report in the Reading Eagle, the Snyders told police their son had been sick for a month, and had been given antibiotics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 957
News Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold Jan 21 eatmymancunt 1
Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale Jan '17 Andrea 1
News There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10) Dec '16 Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da 6
Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue Dec '16 Shaking Head 1
Reading Music Thread (Nov '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 3
News Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent... Nov '16 zelma parsons 1
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,335 • Total comments across all topics: 278,709,694

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC