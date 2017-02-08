Couple accused of starving 3-month-old son bound for court: Report
Charles J. Snyder Jr., 38, and Patricia Snyder, 27, formerly of the 600 block of South 17 1/2 Street, Reading, were bound over for court Thursday at preliminary hearings. According to a report in the Reading Eagle, the Snyders told police their son had been sick for a month, and had been given antibiotics.
