County could see rise in basic education funding
If the state's 2017-18 budget passes as it was presented recently by Gov. Tom Wolf, the Mifflin County School District stands to see an increase in basic education funding. School District Superintendent James Estep told members of the Mifflin County School District Board of Directors Thursday that following a meeting on Wednesday with state Sen. Jake Corman, Estep was told the district would receive an additional $406,000 from the state from its allocation in the current budget year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Lewistown Sentinel.
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo...
|Feb 17
|Did you Boscov today
|2
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Feb 17
|Lara Croft
|19
|Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13)
|Feb 16
|Eva
|6
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|957
|Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold
|Jan 21
|eatmymancunt
|1
|Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale
|Jan '17
|Andrea
|1
|There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da
|6
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC