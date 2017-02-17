County could see rise in basic education funding

If the state's 2017-18 budget passes as it was presented recently by Gov. Tom Wolf, the Mifflin County School District stands to see an increase in basic education funding. School District Superintendent James Estep told members of the Mifflin County School District Board of Directors Thursday that following a meeting on Wednesday with state Sen. Jake Corman, Estep was told the district would receive an additional $406,000 from the state from its allocation in the current budget year.

