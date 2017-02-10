Chatty Monks Brewing Company Created A Beer Inspired By THON

The Reading, Pennsylvania-based brewery Chatty Monks Brewing Company is in the FTK spirit with a beer called " 46 Hours ," which is a tribute to THON and all those who dance for the kids and for the cure. "Using THON and its dancers as inspiration in creating this beer, we focused on what those dancers go through during those long hours of non-stop on-your-feet movement: bringing people together for a great cause," the beer's description reads.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.