Chairman of nation's largest family owned department store passes away
Albert Boscov, chairman of Boscov's Department Store, LLC, died on Friday of cancer at the age of 87, the department store company announced. Boscov's father, Solomon Boscov, started the family business in 1914 in Reading, Pa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WMDT.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|Mon
|Al Boscov
|13
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|957
|Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold
|Jan 21
|eatmymancunt
|1
|Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale
|Jan '17
|Andrea
|1
|There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da
|6
|Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue
|Dec '16
|Shaking Head
|1
|Reading Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC