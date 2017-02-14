Chairman of nation's largest family o...

Chairman of nation's largest family owned department store passes away

Albert Boscov, chairman of Boscov's Department Store, LLC, died on Friday of cancer at the age of 87, the department store company announced. Boscov's father, Solomon Boscov, started the family business in 1914 in Reading, Pa.

