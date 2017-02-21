Boscov's chairman remembered as energetic businessman

People wait to enter the memorial service for Albert Boscov at the Santander Arena, Sunday, Feb. 26, 2017 in Reading, Pa. Late department store chairman Albert Boscov was remembered as an energetic businessman, a caring person and a tireless cheerleader for the city he loved.Hundreds gathered Sunday at a Reading arena to honor Boscov, who died Feb. 10 at age 87, and who was credited with driving the growth of the century-old business established by his father to sales in excess of $1 billion.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Times.