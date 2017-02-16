Albert R. Boscov, Retailer & Philanth...

Albert R. Boscov, Retailer & Philanthropist, Remembered

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Feb 14 Read more: The Ephrata Review

Albert Robert Boscov, of Reading, Pa., passed away on February 10, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family and the many well-wishes of his extended family of Boscov's communities and employees. Albert was the beloved husband of Eunice Boscov, whom he met in the Adirondacks pretending to be a children's book writer .

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Ephrata Review.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Allstar Electronics (Mar '13) 17 hr Eva 6
News Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta... 18 hr Toughskins 16
News Gov. Wolf on Al Boscov's Passing: 'He Cared Abo... Wed Snoop dogg 1
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 957
News Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold Jan 21 eatmymancunt 1
Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale Jan '17 Andrea 1
News There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10) Dec '16 Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da 6
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Pakistan
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Wall Street
  1. Hurricane
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Toyota
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,831 • Total comments across all topics: 278,931,431

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC