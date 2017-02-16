Albert R. Boscov, Retailer & Philanthropist, Remembered
Albert Robert Boscov, of Reading, Pa., passed away on February 10, 2017, at his home, surrounded by his family and the many well-wishes of his extended family of Boscov's communities and employees. Albert was the beloved husband of Eunice Boscov, whom he met in the Adirondacks pretending to be a children's book writer .
