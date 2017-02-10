Albert Boscov, business titan and phi...

Albert Boscov, business titan and philanthropist, dies at age 87

The founder and chairman of Boscov's Department Stores died Friday night at the age of 87, Boscov's nephew Jim Boscov, CEO and Vice Chairman of his uncle's department store chain, said in a statement Friday evening. "Albert Boscov was truly one of the giants in the retail industry," Jim Boscov said.

