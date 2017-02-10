Albert Boscov, business titan and philanthropist, dies at age 87
The founder and chairman of Boscov's Department Stores died Friday night at the age of 87, Boscov's nephew Jim Boscov, CEO and Vice Chairman of his uncle's department store chain, said in a statement Friday evening. "Albert Boscov was truly one of the giants in the retail industry," Jim Boscov said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Department store magnate Al Boscov has late-sta...
|1 hr
|Jeff Bezos fanboy
|11
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Jan 30
|BuildTheWall
|957
|Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold
|Jan 21
|eatmymancunt
|1
|Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale
|Jan '17
|Andrea
|1
|There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da
|6
|Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue
|Dec '16
|Shaking Head
|1
|Reading Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|3
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC