There's plenty to eat, drink, watch and do at the 2017 Farm Show - here are just a few of the top events you can attend during opening weekend: What to do this weekend at the Farm Show There's plenty to eat, drink, watch and do at the 2017 Farm Show - here are just a few of the top events you can attend during opening weekend: Check out this story on publicopiniononline.com: http://on-ydr.co/2i1q0eE Kaiden Gerth, 4, of Reading, pets a cow he visited with at the Pennsylvania Farm Show in Harrisburg in 2016.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Chambersburg Public Opinion.