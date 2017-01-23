Watch Brantley Gilbert Sing Defiant New Song 'Tried to Tell Ya'
After posting a live video of his new song "Rockin' Chairs" on January 18th, Brantley Gilbert has debuted another live performance of a new song, "Tried to Tell Ya," from his forthcoming album The Devil Don't Sleep . From new albums by Chris Stapleton, Shania Twain and Sam Hunt to massive country gatherings like Stagecoach and CMA Music Festival "Tried to Tell Ya" is a brooding, hip-hop influenced rocker with a healthy dose of Gilbert's trademark Southern flourishes.
