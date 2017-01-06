Troopers Clarify Seizures In Pawn Shop Raids

Unless they looked suspiciously like they just came off a retailer's shelf, items individuals may have pawned in Capitol Cash Exchange stores at 1415 W. High St., Stowe, or in Reading, should still be there waiting for their owners whenever the stores are open, the Pennsylvania State Police said Thursday on its Facebook page . Since highly publicized Wednesday raids at the two pawn shops, after they searched for and confiscated allegedly stolen goods there, troopers apparently have been plagued by calls from owners of everything from large-screen TVs to lucky horseshoes who earlier left them and other valuables as collateral for loans received.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.