This man is America's first beermeister at sea :0

Tuesday Jan 24

Just eight short months ago, brewmaster Colin Presby was creating craft beer in his hometown of Reading, Penn., when he saw a cruise gig advertised online. Today, he's a full-time fixture aboard the new Carnival Vista cruise ship, where he runs the first US brewery at sea.

