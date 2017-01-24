This man is America's first beermeister at sea :0
Just eight short months ago, brewmaster Colin Presby was creating craft beer in his hometown of Reading, Penn., when he saw a cruise gig advertised online. Today, he's a full-time fixture aboard the new Carnival Vista cruise ship, where he runs the first US brewery at sea.
Read more at New York Post.
