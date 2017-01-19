Richland man sentenced for drug death

Richland man sentenced for drug death

Thursday Jan 19 Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Saying he never meant for a 23-year-old man who bought heroin from him to die, a 29-year-old Richland man was sentenced Wednesday to state prison for 8 A1 2 to 20 years for drug delivery resulting in death.

