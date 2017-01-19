Richland man sentenced for drug death
Saying he never meant for a 23-year-old man who bought heroin from him to die, a 29-year-old Richland man was sentenced Wednesday to state prison for 8 A1 2 to 20 years for drug delivery resulting in death. Richland man sentenced for drug death Saying he never meant for a 23-year-old man who bought heroin from him to die, a 29-year-old Richland man was sentenced Wednesday to state prison for 8 A1 2 to 20 years for drug delivery resulting in death.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Mon
|BuildTheWall
|958
|Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold
|Jan 21
|eatmymancunt
|1
|Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale
|Jan 8
|Andrea
|1
|There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da
|6
|Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue
|Dec '16
|Shaking Head
|1
|Reading Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC