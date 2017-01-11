Raback Moves Into Corner Office

Cumulus has promoted Matt Raback to Market Manager from V.P. of Sales in York-Lancaster-Reading, PA where Cumulus has a cluster of 6. Raback replaces Ron Giovanniello, Regional Vice President, Cumulus Media Pennsylvania, who has been covering the York-Lancaster-Reading market for the past year as Market Manager, in addition to his RVP duties. Ron Giovanniello, Regional Vice President for Cumulus Media-Pennsylvania, said: "We are thrilled to recognize Matt's talent with this opportunity to lead our terrific Cumulus team in York-Lancaster-Reading.

