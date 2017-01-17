Penske to Outfit 2,000 Rental Tractors with Collision Avoidance Systems, Air Disc Brakes
Penske Truck Rental announced it is making collision avoidance systems and air disc brakes its standard specifications on commercial tractors within its rental fleet beginning in February. "These systems can help commercial drivers avoid collisions and the braking system provides additional stopping power when needed," Don Mikes, senior vice president of rental at Penske, said in a statement.
