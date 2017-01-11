Pennsylvania to close center for inte...

Pennsylvania to close center for intellectually disabled

Pennsylvania is closing a center for people with intellectual disabilities, a decision that state officials say means about 80 residents will instead be cared for in homes and with community-based services. The Department of Human Services said Wednesday it will shut down the Hamburg State Center, about 20 miles north of Reading, over the coming two years.

