PA: BARTA Launches Initiative to Help Some Workers with Their Commute
A new BARTA program aims to help workers commute, even if they start or finish their shifts when buses aren't usually running. The new Access to Jobs Program, which is available now, provides door-to-door van transportation for one leg of a worker's commute as long as that worker uses a BARTA bus for the other.
