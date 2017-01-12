NEWS Brentwood adds big thermoforming machine
Brentwood Industries has installed a custom SencorpWhite thermoformer in its Reading, Pa., clean room that will allow it to produce parts up to 72 inches long inline. He said that it replaces a machine that required more manual control and is "fully automated, much faster and reduces costs."
Start the conversation, or Read more at Plastics News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale
|Jan 8
|Andrea
|1
|There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10)
|Dec 17
|Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da
|6
|Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue
|Dec 15
|Shaking Head
|1
|Reading Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|957
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|I am your employer!!!!!!!! Who cares if there i... (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Its only right
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC