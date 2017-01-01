Mother of abducted baby found dead; suspect in custody

SHARPSVILLE, Mercer County, Pa.- Police in Sharpsville, Mercer County are investigating, after a homicide suspect allegedly kidnapped his 8-month-old daughter. Police issued an Amber Alert about 2:45 p.m. Saturday, after they said Antonio Velazquez-Rupert, 36, had abducted Ariella Downs from her mother's apartment in Sharpsville, near the Ohio-Pennsylvania border.

