Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. Continuing to Handle Truck Accident...

Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C., a law firm headquartered in Reading, Pennsylvania, is pleased to announce that they are continuing to handle truck accident cases throughout winter 2017 and beyond. Any person who has recently been in an accident that involved a tractor-trailer or another commercial vehicle and is in need of a truck accident lawyer in PA that will offer assistance immediately can contact Liever, Hyman & Potter, P.C. Truck accident victims or their loved ones can schedule a complimentary consultation with one of their lawyers by calling them at 610-370-6682, or by emailing them at [email protected]

