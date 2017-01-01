Just Folks: Newmanstown man turns mag...

Just Folks: Newmanstown man turns magic intoa

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Lebanon Daily News

Just Folks: Newmanstown man turns magic into career Newmanstown resident Eddy Ray has had a lifelong love of magic, and he has turned that into a career. Check out this story on ldnews.com: http://ldne.ws/2iUu5yH "About 31 years ago, I was 5 or 6 years old, and I got some magic tricks for Christmas from my uncle," Ray said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Lebanon Daily News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10) Dec 17 Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da 6
Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue Dec 15 Shaking Head 1
Reading Music Thread (Nov '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 3
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 957
News Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent... Nov '16 zelma parsons 1
I am your employer!!!!!!!! Who cares if there i... (Jan '16) Nov '16 Its only right 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 Invisible Patriot 2
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. Gunman
  5. Wall Street
  1. Health Care
  2. Supreme Court
  3. General Motors
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. North Korea
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,574 • Total comments across all topics: 277,603,016

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC