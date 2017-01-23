Guitarist Richie Kotzen, Internet sensation Puddles Pity Party,...

Guitarist Richie Kotzen, Internet sen...

Singer and guitarist Richie Kotzen of The Winery Dogs, crooning 7-foot-tall clown of Puddles Pity Party and comedians Maria Bamford and Brian Posehn are among the nine new shows announced at ArtsQuest Center at SteelStacks in Bethlehem. Tickets for the performances go on sale at 10 a.m. Jan. 24 to ArtsQuest members and 10 a.m. Jan. 27 to the public at www.steelstacks.org and 610-332-3378.

