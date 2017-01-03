Grace Packer's birth mother speaks ou...

Grace Packer's birth mother speaks out on adopted girl's rape-murder

Read more: PennLive.com

The reaction from Grace Packer's birth mother to the 14-year-old's rape and murder, allegedly at the hands of Grace's adoptive mother and her boyfriend, is heart-breaking. The reaction from Grace Packer's birth mother to the 14-year-old's rape and murder, allegedly at the hands of Grace's adoptive mother and her boyfriend, is heart-breaking: "All these years, I figured that she was growing up to be a regular teenager," Rose Hunsicker of Reading, Pa., tells WFMZ-TV in exclusive video that can be found here.

