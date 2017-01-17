Dad: Why I'm marching with my daughter
My first trip came three months ago when I traveled from New York to knock on doors in Reading, Pennsylvania, to get out the vote for Hillary Clinton. Now I'm on the road again, making my way to the nation's capital to join the Women's March on Washington on Saturday.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WICU12 Erie.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold
|2 hr
|eatmymancunt
|1
|Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale
|Jan 8
|Andrea
|1
|There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10)
|Dec '16
|Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da
|6
|Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue
|Dec '16
|Shaking Head
|1
|Reading Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Dec '16
|Musikologist
|3
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Dec '16
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|957
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC