College grad sentenced for assaulting sleeping frat brothers
A graduate of a Pennsylvania college has been sentenced to more than 13 years in prison for sexually assaulting two of his fraternity brothers as they slept. The Reading Eagle reports Robert Convery Jr., of Williamstown, New Jersey, was convicted of assaulting the two Albright College students. Each attack occurred after the victim fell asleep after fraternity parties. Prosecutors say Convery sexually assaulted one fraternity brother on separate occasions in 2013 and 2014.
