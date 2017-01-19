Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help o...

Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold

There are 1 comment on the WNEP-TV Moosic story from Thursday Jan 19, titled Busy Signals Continue, Jobless Help on Hold. In it, WNEP-TV Moosic reports that:

They needed help, they got busy signals, and the state Department of Labor and Industry promised changes for unemployed people trying to get their benefits. Last week, after a Newswatch 16 investigation showed how the jobless could not get through on the phone, the Department of Labor and Industry asked people to use its web page.

Join the discussion below, or Read more at WNEP-TV Moosic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies
eatmymancunt

San Jose, CA

#1 Saturday Jan 21
Get a funking job! Look at the self-employed in the cottage industry of methamphetamine production and retail distribution. They are heros, not zeros.
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

Tell me when this thread is updated:

Subscribe Now Add to my Tracker

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Jan 30 BuildTheWall 958
Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale Jan 8 Andrea 1
News There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10) Dec '16 Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da 6
Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue Dec '16 Shaking Head 1
Reading Music Thread (Nov '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 3
News Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent... Nov '16 zelma parsons 1
I am your employer!!!!!!!! Who cares if there i... (Jan '16) Nov '16 Its only right 2
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Supreme Court
  2. Ferguson
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Iran
  5. American Idol
  1. China
  2. NASA
  3. Hong Kong
  4. Gunman
  5. Mexico
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,484 • Total comments across all topics: 278,473,771

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC