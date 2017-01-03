Biological mom of dismembered teen: I...

Biological mom of dismembered teen: I trusted the system

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: Norwalk Citizen News

Sara Packer, center, handcuffed, the adoptive mother of Grace Packer, was led out of District Court in Newtown, Pa., Sunday, Jan. 8, 2017, by Pennsylvania Constables and taken into custody. Packer, whose teenage daughter's dismembered remains were found in the woods last fall, has been charged along with her boyfriend Jacob Sullivan with killing the girl in a "rape-murder fantasy" the couple shared, a prosecutor said Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Norwalk Citizen News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Tony Tonino Palumbo of Reading and Avondale Sun Andrea 1
News There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10) Dec 17 Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da 6
Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue Dec 15 Shaking Head 1
Reading Music Thread (Nov '15) Dec '16 Musikologist 3
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Dec '16 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 957
News Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent... Nov '16 zelma parsons 1
I am your employer!!!!!!!! Who cares if there i... (Jan '16) Nov '16 Its only right 2
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Mexico
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Climate Change
  2. Health Care
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Syria
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,660 • Total comments across all topics: 277,807,871

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC