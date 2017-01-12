Automatically Secure Loads to Pallets
Developed to increase speed and improve efficiency in packaging and material handling, the Tornado Perfect Storm from TAB Industries wraps common pallet loads in 15 seconds, versus the 60 seconds or more for horizontal turntable wrappers, and requires only a single operator. The Tornado Perfect Storm from TAB Industries is a fully automated orbital wrapping system that wraps common pallet loads of virtually unlimited lengths in 15 seconds by using integrated, powered conveyor stages that automatically feed the palletized loads into the wrapping ring, then discharge the wrapped and ready loads for warehousing and transportation.
