Trump must prepare for a showdown with Beijing

Monday Dec 19 Read more: The Japan Times

Donald Trump faces immediate challenges on multiple fronts - managing the war against Islamic State, fixing Obamacare and boosting growth to create jobs. However, as the fallout from his recent conversation with the president of Taiwan indicates, an increasingly assertive China poses the most vexing and far-reaching challenges for American prosperity and security.

