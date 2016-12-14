Top 5 Concerts of the Coming Week
Despite a music career that has now stretched 14 years and four albums, including the Top 10 "A Fine Mess" in 2009, Kate Vogele probably is best known for her acting role as Mia on "One Tree Hill" in seasons 2008-11. Similarly, Tyler Hilton's six-album, two EP music career has lasted 16 years, but he's likely better known for his role as Chris Keller on "One Tree Hill" in the early 2000s then again in the final season in 2012.
