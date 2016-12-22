Temple student collects over 2,000 holiday cards for the homeless
Alison Boettlin, a senior at Temple University, started a holiday card drive for the homeless. Her goal for the drive, "You've Got Mail," was to collect 500 cards.
Start the conversation, or Read more at USA Today.
Comments
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10)
|Dec 17
|Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da
|6
|Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue
|Dec 15
|Shaking Head
|1
|Reading Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|3
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Dec 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|957
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|I am your employer!!!!!!!! Who cares if there i... (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Its only right
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|Invisible Patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC