Pa.'s few community colleges mean higher prices for some students26 minutes ago
Asa Walker and his friend both attend Delaware County Community College, but Walker's tuition is about twice as high as his friend's, a fact he became aware of when they were comparing bills. Walker lives in Chester County and his friend in Delaware County, where most of the local school districts are paying sponsors of the college.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10)
|Dec 17
|Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da
|6
|Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue
|Dec 15
|Shaking Head
|1
|Reading Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|3
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Dec 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|957
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|I am your employer!!!!!!!! Who cares if there i... (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Its only right
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|Invisible Patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC