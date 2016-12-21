Pa. man seriously injured in car acci...

Pa. man seriously injured in car accident

Wednesday Dec 28

A 77-year-old male from Reading, Pa. was driving a 1997 Dodge Minivan southbound at approximately 11 p.m. near 222 Millbrook Road when the vehicle went off the left side of the road and struck a guardrail, State Police spokesman Trooper Lawrence Peele said.

