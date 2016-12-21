Pa. man accused of masturbating with ...

Pa. man accused of masturbating with 7-year-old in live sex video

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Dec 8 Read more: PennLive.com

Ryan S. Peifer, 30, of Reading, Pa., was arrested Tuesday and charged with allegedly live-streaming a video in which he masturbated with a seven-year-old child on his lap. A disturbing child sex abuse case in Berks County, Pa., is helping uncover the murky world of live Internet sex videos in which users are required to have special account access in order to witness the live sex acts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Reading Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10) Dec 17 Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da 6
Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue Dec 15 Shaking Head 1
Reading Music Thread (Nov '15) Dec 9 Musikologist 3
News Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,... Dec 1 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 957
News Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent... Nov '16 zelma parsons 1
I am your employer!!!!!!!! Who cares if there i... (Jan '16) Nov '16 Its only right 2
Trump vs Clinton 2016 Nov '16 Invisible Patriot 2
See all Reading Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Reading Forum Now

Reading Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Reading Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Bill Clinton
  4. Wall Street
  5. Mexico
  1. Iran
  2. Death Penalty
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Ebola
 

Reading, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,492 • Total comments across all topics: 277,302,947

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC