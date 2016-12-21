Pa. man accused of masturbating with 7-year-old in live sex video

Ryan S. Peifer, 30, of Reading, Pa., was arrested Tuesday and charged with allegedly live-streaming a video in which he masturbated with a seven-year-old child on his lap. A disturbing child sex abuse case in Berks County, Pa., is helping uncover the murky world of live Internet sex videos in which users are required to have special account access in order to witness the live sex acts.

