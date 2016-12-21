Pa. man accused of masturbating with 7-year-old in live sex video
Ryan S. Peifer, 30, of Reading, Pa., was arrested Tuesday and charged with allegedly live-streaming a video in which he masturbated with a seven-year-old child on his lap. A disturbing child sex abuse case in Berks County, Pa., is helping uncover the murky world of live Internet sex videos in which users are required to have special account access in order to witness the live sex acts.
Start the conversation, or Read more at PennLive.com.
Add your comments below
Reading Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|There's a lot of fun out in the snow, many in B... (Feb '10)
|Dec 17
|Ob-La-Di Ob-La-Da
|6
|Almost Hit By A Car on Lancaster Avenue
|Dec 15
|Shaking Head
|1
|Reading Music Thread (Nov '15)
|Dec 9
|Musikologist
|3
|Will Trump bring back jobs? Pennsylvanians say,...
|Dec 1
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|957
|Affordable Dental Solutions Revolutionizes Dent...
|Nov '16
|zelma parsons
|1
|I am your employer!!!!!!!! Who cares if there i... (Jan '16)
|Nov '16
|Its only right
|2
|Trump vs Clinton 2016
|Nov '16
|Invisible Patriot
|2
Find what you want!
Search Reading Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC