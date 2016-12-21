Pa. infant nearly strangled; gun 'goes off' in grocery store;...
Joshua Crawford claims that during a major argument Sunday night with his wife, Sarah, he went to the kitchen and grabbed his loaded hunting rifle, put it under his chin and pulled the trigger -- but the gun didn't fire. He is then accused of shooting and killing his wife, instead.
