HERO, an all-ages OGN by Andrew Charipar

Before I get into the main part of the post on the HERO Kickstarter I would like to briefly mention another project I am considering backing: Godhand - A Graphic Novel Have been looking at the creator's website and my initial thoughts are that it is interestinga more and maybe an interview with the creator before the campaign is over. I have know Andrew Charipar now for almost 8 years and in that time I have seen him develop both as a writer and artist.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Albany Times Union.