Easter vs. Commey Round 9 - PBC Round of The Year
Entering the late stages of a competitive, action-packed fight with a vacant 135-pound world title at stake, Robert Easter Jr. and Richard Commey upped the ante in a thrilling three minutes that brought out the best in both men. After Commey gained a questionable knockdown of Easter in the eighth round of their September 9 bout at Santander Arena in Reading, Pennsylvania, there was complete uncertainty to which fighter had the edge on the judges' scorecards.
