College Student to Distribute...

One college student has launched a holiday card drive for the homeless after being inspired by volunteering at a shelter. Ali Boettlin, 21, a senior at Temple University in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, collected 2,000 cards, surpassing her original goal of 500 in just a few weeks.
