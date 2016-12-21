Amber Alert Canceled, Baby Girl Found...

Amber Alert Canceled, Baby Girl Found Safe in Reading

1 min ago Read more: NBC Philadelphia

Ariella Downs, an 8-month-old girl, was abducted from a home on 331 Canterbury Court in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania around 12 p.m. Saturday. After issuing an Amber Alert, State Police later posted the alert had been canceled after Downs was found safe in Reading City.

Reading, PA

