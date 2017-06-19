Australian Rotary Friendship Exchange...

Australian Rotary Friendship Exchange participants hosted in Lander

Monday Jun 5

The Rotary Club of Lander played host at noon Monday to four visiting Australian Rotarians on a Friendship visit to the United States. Lander Rotarian Andy Gramlich visited Australia on a similar visit recently, and this was the reciprocal trip by the Aussies.

