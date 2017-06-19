Australian Rotary Friendship Exchange participants hosted in Lander
The Rotary Club of Lander played host at noon Monday to four visiting Australian Rotarians on a Friendship visit to the United States. Lander Rotarian Andy Gramlich visited Australia on a similar visit recently, and this was the reciprocal trip by the Aussies.
Start the conversation, or Read more at County 10 News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Rawlins Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|You can't hide. (Jan '13)
|Mar '17
|Hi There
|3
|Female Oilfield Roustabout
|Feb '17
|TMM 90
|1
|Fighting Dfs for my children they wont give the... (Mar '12)
|Dec '16
|Shocked by system
|22
|Denise King Martinex (May '16)
|May '16
|ANBLT1IG
|1
|Who's the New Blonde in Rawlins (Feb '16)
|Mar '16
|JIMM619
|4
|County 6 Fire Still No Suspects? (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Tribunal Counsel ...
|1
|"Project Prom" Helps Out High Schoolers (Mar '13)
|Sep '15
|Sadan Humphlah
|3
Find what you want!
Search Rawlins Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC